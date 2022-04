Maryam, Hamza to meet party workers after Iftar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Punjab Chief Minister Elect Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz would visit Khokar Palace after Iftar to meet party workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Punjab Chief Minister Elect Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz would visit Khokar Palace after Iftar to meet party workers.

In a tweet, she said both the leaders would meet party workers of NA 135 and NA 136.