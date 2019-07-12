UrduPoint.com
Maryam Has Ended Her Carrier Before Starting: Ali Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz ended her carrier before starting by doing political blunders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said she had spoken lies before the court that her brothers had not any properties in the country or abroad.

He said the PML-N had nothing learned from its past mistakes and still promoting the politics of Changa Manga and trying to black mailing to the judges.

He said Asif Ali Zardari had made the Pakistan Peoples Party from federation to province level party and Maryam Nawaz destroyed the PML-N.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N was habitual to offering money as bribe and threaten the institutions or their heads for their personal interests.

He said Nasir Butt was a absconder person and he was front man of Nawaz Sharif and PML-N was treating the country as Banana Republic, adding that its leaders did not want release of Nawaz Sharif from jail.

