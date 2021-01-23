Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PTI govt after UN barred staffers from using PIA flights

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML_N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz criticized the incumbent PTI government after United Nations barred its staffers from travelling through PIA airline.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that the incompetent government caused bad name to the country across the globe.

“The country is suffering at the hands of these naïve people,” she said.

She further said: “ Initially, the pilots faced disgrace due to incompetency of this government and now they [PTI government] have damaged the overall air as the UN has barred its staffers from travelling through PIA,”.

Earlier, UN had restrained its staffers from travelling through PIA airline due to doubts about its license, and directed its staffers from using “licensed” airline to travel to Afghanistan.

It may be mentioned here that Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said that 262 pilots had fake license. Following his statement, US, UK and the Europe banned PIA flights.