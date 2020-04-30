Maryam Nawaz raises important questions about ruling PTI’s performance

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz who is Vice-President of PML-N believes that Qadiyanis are being promoted during the incumbent government, and raises question of funding to PTI during 126-day long sit-in in Islamabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz raised important questions about the ruling party and its policies here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyam Nawaz raised questions on social media, saying that answer of all these questions were equally important for every Pakistani.

She asked that who was behind the funding PTI when Imran Khan staged 126-day long sit-in in Islamabad and who gave the idea of Kartarpur soon after general elections of 2018. Maryam also asked that during whose government, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi was arrested and whether the affairs of the state in state of Madina were run on the basis of “begging”.

Maryam Nawaz also asked that whether it was former CJP Saqib Nisar who grabbed the whole money collected for construction of dam or any other person was also involved in it. About Occupied Kashmir, she asked that why the special status of Occupied Kashmir was changed during the government of Imran Khan and nobody dared to change it ever before. She also believed that “Qadiayanis” were being promoted in Pakistan, saying that who was behind their promotion.