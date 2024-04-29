1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio campaign in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that 1.8 million children will be vaccinated against polio during the anti-polio campaign in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that 1.8 million children will be vaccinated against polio during the anti-polio campaign in Karachi.

He said this while talking to media representatives after launching the campaign by administering polio drops to children at SMB Fatima school Garden on Monday. "We will try to achieve this goal in the next seven days", he added.

In 2023, the Immunization Act was passed, which requires parents to cooperate with polio workers, and those who do not cooperate can be prosecuted under Sections 18 and 10.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto started the polio eradication campaign in 1994 by administering polio drops to her daughter Asifa Bhutto, parents need to cooperate in this regard. Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario, teachers and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the anti-polio campaign is being conducted from April 29 to May 5 under the Sindh Health Department. The Sindh government is taking full measures related to health in the province, the Chief Minister Sindh has also started this polio campaign.

He said that we have to make the polio eradication campaign successful to save our current and future generations from this deadly disease and polio has to be eradicated from the country for a stable Pakistan.

He said that arrangements will be made to vaccinate children against polio in KMC run hospitals. He said adding that it is the responsibility of media to create awareness among the people and convince them to cooperate with polio workers and get their children vaccinate against polio because it is the need of the hour.

Replying to a question, he said Jinnah hospital is the biggest hospital where patients come from far and wide for treatment, as far as he knows the facilities provided there are fine, if ECG machines are defective, then the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases is in front of Jinnah Hospital for this facility. He will talk to the Health Secretary to check it.

He said that all institutions are working together against encroachments in the city, action regarding encroachments will continue, this problem is of the whole city, not of any one area, be it cantonment boards or KMC limits.