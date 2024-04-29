Mirpurkhas Police Bust Marijuana Smuggling Ring Targeting Youth
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:13 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) In a proactive move against the surge of marijuana usage among the youth, Mirpurkhas police took decisive action against a smuggling network dealing in the newly launched health hazard narcotic on Monday.
Acting on intelligence-based information, a team led by DIG Mirpurkhas Range Javed Soharo Jaskani, under the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhry, swiftly apprehended accused Adnan Phanwar.
Phanwar, the mastermind behind the operation, strategically targeted college and university students, luring them into the drug trade. Operating through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, Phanwar offered deliveries to his young clientele, selling the drug at exorbitant prices of Rs 4000/5000 per gram.
Further investigations revealed Phanwar's accomplice, Alam Baloch, a student at Shadi Palli University, and the involvement of Phanwar's brother, who oversees a student hostel.
Shockingly, Phanwar confessed that the drug was being surreptitiously consumed by children from affluent families.
SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhry urged parents to intervene and safeguard their children from falling prey to the harmful effects of the drug.
He also commended the dedicated efforts of in-charge CIA Inayat Ali Zardari and his team, announcing certificates of appreciation for their role in dismantling the organized smuggling ring.
Case No. 75/2024 has been registered against the accused under section 6/9 3 (4) CNS ACT at Satellite Town Police Station, with further investigations underway.
