Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Police Bust Marijuana Smuggling Ring Targeting Youth

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring targeting youth

In a proactive move against the surge of marijuana usage among the youth, Mirpurkhas police took decisive action against a smuggling network dealing in the newly launched health hazard narcotic on Monday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) In a proactive move against the surge of marijuana usage among the youth, Mirpurkhas police took decisive action against a smuggling network dealing in the newly launched health hazard narcotic on Monday.

Acting on intelligence-based information, a team led by DIG Mirpurkhas Range Javed Soharo Jaskani, under the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhry, swiftly apprehended accused Adnan Phanwar.

Phanwar, the mastermind behind the operation, strategically targeted college and university students, luring them into the drug trade. Operating through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, Phanwar offered deliveries to his young clientele, selling the drug at exorbitant prices of Rs 4000/5000 per gram.

Further investigations revealed Phanwar's accomplice, Alam Baloch, a student at Shadi Palli University, and the involvement of Phanwar's brother, who oversees a student hostel.

Shockingly, Phanwar confessed that the drug was being surreptitiously consumed by children from affluent families.

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhry urged parents to intervene and safeguard their children from falling prey to the harmful effects of the drug.

He also commended the dedicated efforts of in-charge CIA Inayat Ali Zardari and his team, announcing certificates of appreciation for their role in dismantling the organized smuggling ring.

Case No. 75/2024 has been registered against the accused under section 6/9 3 (4) CNS ACT at Satellite Town Police Station, with further investigations underway.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Police Station Social Media Facebook CIA Student Marriage Young Asad Ali From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Ma ..

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29

10 minutes ago
 60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to ..

60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..

10 minutes ago
 NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

13 minutes ago
 GCU to remain closed on May 1

GCU to remain closed on May 1

13 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations ag ..

Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers

13 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR ..

Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions

13 minutes ago
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains pol ..

Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%

15 minutes ago
 DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour ..

DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities

11 minutes ago
 'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, ..

'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village

11 minutes ago
 DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

11 minutes ago
 Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

11 minutes ago
 5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan