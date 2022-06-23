Maximum facilities to be ensured at Jinnah Park: PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities at Jinnah Park to restore recreational activities in the park.

During his visit of the park here on Thursday, the director admin and finance said that grand cleanliness operation has been started at the park as per the directives of Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza.

He said that arrangements were being made for beautification of the park and auction of scrap. He said that plantation campaign was also being launched at the park where new beautiful landscaping would be made while jogging track has already been completed.

Deputy Director Horticulture Hafiz Naeem Abbas and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.