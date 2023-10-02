Maximum healthcare facilities provides to people of remote areas: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Monday said that the government was taking all possible measures to provide better healthcare facilities to people in remote areas of the province.

He expressed these views while visiting Basic Health Unit (BHU) Saleh Putt.

He also checked the attendance of paramedical staff and inspected the center.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was being made to completely ensure the attendance of paramedical staff for the provision of quality healthcare facilities to people in the area saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the cleansing of the BHU Saleh Putt.