Maximum Trees To Be Planted For Further Beautification Of City: Administrator Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Maximum trees to be planted for further beautification of city: Administrator Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari Tuesday said all necessary measures will be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleaning of roads and flyover, inside the city limits.

He said maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people and issuing on the spot directives to the departments concerned at his residence here.

He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

He said TMA being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing to the municipal problems of people therefore such a strategy should be made that the people should not have to suffer due to non compliance of orders.

He also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.

