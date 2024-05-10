Open Menu

May 9: Intrusion, Not Mere Political Dissent: Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM

May 9: intrusion, not mere political dissent: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the intrusion into such sensitive state installations cannot be justified as political dissent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the intrusion into such sensitive state installations cannot be justified as political dissent.

Talking to a private news channel, he firmly stated that the May 9 incidents should not be misconstrued as a mere political protest but rather as a well-thought-out conspiracy.

He also took aim at the political history of PTI founder, labeling it as fraught with contradictions.

Asif said that being a proud Pakistani, he was willing to lay down his life for the nation.

"My politics, my party, and my very existence are indebted to Pakistan," he affirmed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest May

Recent Stories

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

6 minutes ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

13 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

13 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

13 minutes ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

13 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern ..

CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

4 minutes ago
 By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back ..

By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..

4 minutes ago
 Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocat ..

Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Haj ..

Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister

5 minutes ago
 Governor for making comprehensive policy to protec ..

Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..

5 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Kha ..

Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan