May 9: Intrusion, Not Mere Political Dissent: Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the intrusion into such sensitive state installations cannot be justified as political dissent
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the intrusion into such sensitive state installations cannot be justified as political dissent.
Talking to a private news channel, he firmly stated that the May 9 incidents should not be misconstrued as a mere political protest but rather as a well-thought-out conspiracy.
He also took aim at the political history of PTI founder, labeling it as fraught with contradictions.
Asif said that being a proud Pakistani, he was willing to lay down his life for the nation.
"My politics, my party, and my very existence are indebted to Pakistan," he affirmed.
