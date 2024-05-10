May 9: intrusion, not mere political dissent: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the intrusion into such sensitive state installations cannot be justified as political dissent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the intrusion into such sensitive state installations cannot be justified as political dissent.

Talking to a private news channel, he firmly stated that the May 9 incidents should not be misconstrued as a mere political protest but rather as a well-thought-out conspiracy.

He also took aim at the political history of PTI founder, labeling it as fraught with contradictions.

Asif said that being a proud Pakistani, he was willing to lay down his life for the nation.

"My politics, my party, and my very existence are indebted to Pakistan," he affirmed.