May-9 Violence: ATC Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leader In 3 Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail until May 21 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader
Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar in three cases related to May 9 riots.
The court instructed the PTI leader to provide surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for each case to secure bail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the bail petition of the PTI leader, who was also present during the hearing.
Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar has sought bail in three cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, related to May 9 violence.
