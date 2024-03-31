Mayor Arslan extends congratulations to Christians on Easter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Sunday, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

In his message, the Mayor said that Easter embodies the spirit of love and mutual respect, emphasizing the urgent need for unity and harmony among religions in today's world.

Highlighting the constitutional freedoms granted to all minority communities in Pakistan, he reiterated the importance of safeguarding their rights to practice religious rituals without hindrance.

He said that our Christian brothers and sisters have been integral contributors to Pakistan's development and prosperity.

He said that the. committed to upholding the fundamental rights of all minorities, the Pakistan People's Party pledges to protect their lives and property, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Extending his wishes to the Christian community both locally and globally, he expressed confidence in their continued dedication to the country's progress.