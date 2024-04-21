MDA removes encroachments in busy areas of city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) removed encroachments from some busy areas of city during an operation, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Enforcement Cell of MDA along with heavy machinery removed encroachments at Chungi No 9, Syedwala Bypass, Bahadarpur, Bahauddin Zakariya University and Bacon House school's areas.

The administration of MDA is committed to abolish all sorts of encroachments to facilitate the masses.