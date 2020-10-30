UrduPoint.com
Meelad Ceremony Held At Langarkhana

Fri 30th October 2020

Meelad ceremony held at Langarkhana

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :'Meelad' ceremony was held at Langarkhana in connection with 12 Rabbi-ul-Awal, under the directions of Punjab government.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood , Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, advisor to CM Javed Ansari, PTI district president Khalid Javed Warraich and others participated.

The speakers highlighted the various parts of 'Seerat-e-Tayyiba' of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that it was need to make the teachings of tolerance public on this day.

Malik Amir Dogar said that the Meelad ceremony was held at Langarkhana under Prime Minister's vision of state of Madina.

The participants strongly condemned the irresponsible behaviour of France.

APP /sak1335 hrs

More Stories From Pakistan

