Mild quake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A moderate intensity earthquake on Friday jolted the Swat district and its adjoining areas.

The intensity of the tremor was recorded 4.7 on the International Richter scale, according to a geological office.

The depth of the quake was 40 kilometers while its epicenter was in the bordering area of Pakistan and Afghanistan, a report said.

However, there has been no any casualty or damage to property reported so far.