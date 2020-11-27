UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mild Quake Jolts Swat, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Mild quake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A moderate intensity earthquake on Friday jolted the Swat district and its adjoining areas.

The intensity of the tremor was recorded 4.7 on the International Richter scale, according to a geological office.

The depth of the quake was 40 kilometers while its epicenter was in the bordering area of Pakistan and Afghanistan, a report said.

However, there has been no any casualty or damage to property reported so far.

More Stories From Pakistan

