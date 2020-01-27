Milk Sellers Welfare Association rejects decision of keeping milk price unchanged

The Retailers Milk Sellers Welfare Association has rejected the district administration's decision of keeping the milk price unchanged

The association's office bearers while reacting to the administration's decision here Monday said they would either go ahead with the price increase from existing Rs100 to Rs115 per liter or opt for a shutter strike.

They argued that it was not possible to sell milk at the old price because of inflation which had been widely witnessed in the country and which had consequently increased the cost of their business.

Earlier on Saturday, the association's chairman Abdul Rehman Nagori, President Dr Kaleem Anwar and General Secretary Nasir Ghouri requested the deputy commissioner Hyderabad to approve the new rates at the earliest.