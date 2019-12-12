UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Asks Doctors, Lawyers To Avoid PIC-like Incident In Future

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:03 PM

Minister asks doctors, lawyers to avoid PIC-like incident in future

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat Thursday urged doctors and lawyers not to allow occurrence of Punjab Institute of Cardiology like incident in future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat Thursday urged doctors and lawyers not to allow occurrence of Punjab Institute of Cardiology like incident in future.

In a statement issued here, he lamented Wednesday's incident, saying it was not win of anyone, but the innocent patients suffered a lot.

Raja Basharat said that patriotic lawyers and doctors should keep a close eye on the black sheep in their ranks and also identify them who are bringing a bad name to the entire community.

He said that Wednesday's incident was watched by all sections of society as disgusting. Therefore, our educated class should always be patient, he added. He said that the government was taking action against the miscreants, who took the law into their own hands.

Related Topics

Punjab Lawyers All Government Raja Basharat Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

1 hour ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastruc ..

54 seconds ago

Three dead in Riyadh prison fire

56 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks emergence of an umbrella ..

58 seconds ago

Israel Hopes for Imminent Release of Citizen Servi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.