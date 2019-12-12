Minister asks doctors, lawyers to avoid PIC-like incident in future

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat Thursday urged doctors and lawyers not to allow occurrence of Punjab Institute of Cardiology like incident in future

In a statement issued here, he lamented Wednesday's incident, saying it was not win of anyone, but the innocent patients suffered a lot.

Raja Basharat said that patriotic lawyers and doctors should keep a close eye on the black sheep in their ranks and also identify them who are bringing a bad name to the entire community.

He said that Wednesday's incident was watched by all sections of society as disgusting. Therefore, our educated class should always be patient, he added. He said that the government was taking action against the miscreants, who took the law into their own hands.