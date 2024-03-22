Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Minister for ensuring transparency in online application process for Kisan Dost Card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday directed relevant authorities to ensure transparency in the online application process of 'Kisan Dost Credit Card Scheme' to make it a success.

He presided over a meeting at Agriculture House here. He said that options of interest-free and easy term loan must be included in the project. He said that provision of maximum facilities to farmers and their prosperity was the top priority of the Punjab government.

Syed Ashiq Kirmani issued instructions to make an estimate of subsidy being given on agricultural inputs after every six months.

He further said that farmers should use cards only for seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Cards should not be used for withdrawal of cash, the minister said and added that if the master card benefited farmers then it was fine otherwise PayPal card should be used.

The agriculture minister said that Punjab Bank should present financial model after making terms and conditions of Kisan Dost Credit Card Scheme more easier.

