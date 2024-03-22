- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister for ensuring transparency in online application process for Kisan Dost Card
Minister For Ensuring Transparency In Online Application Process For Kisan Dost Card
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 08:25 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday directed relevant authorities to ensure transparency in the online application process of 'Kisan Dost Credit Card Scheme' to make it a success
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday directed relevant authorities to ensure transparency in the online application process of 'Kisan Dost Credit Card Scheme' to make it a success.
He presided over a meeting at Agriculture House here. He said that options of interest-free and easy term loan must be included in the project. He said that provision of maximum facilities to farmers and their prosperity was the top priority of the Punjab government.
Syed Ashiq Kirmani issued instructions to make an estimate of subsidy being given on agricultural inputs after every six months.
He further said that farmers should use cards only for seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Cards should not be used for withdrawal of cash, the minister said and added that if the master card benefited farmers then it was fine otherwise PayPal card should be used.
The agriculture minister said that Punjab Bank should present financial model after making terms and conditions of Kisan Dost Credit Card Scheme more easier.
Recent Stories
WB village civic facility programme reviewed
WASA to take solid steps to provide clean drinking water to citizens
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan
Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself
Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WB village civic facility programme reviewed34 seconds ago
-
WASA to take solid steps to provide clean drinking water to citizens36 seconds ago
-
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan51 minutes ago
-
Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself51 minutes ago
-
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque58 minutes ago
-
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence58 minutes ago
-
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary58 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere1 hour ago
-
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points1 hour ago
-
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi1 hour ago
-
Quetta Police to maintain law and order situation on Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali1 hour ago
-
Landslide kills laborer1 hour ago