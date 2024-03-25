Minister For Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan Inaugurates SSC At UET
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan inaugurated the Student Service Center (SSC) at University of Engineering Technology (UET) here Monday. It is a newly established one-stop solution center, equipped with modern technology to facilitate the students in their academic matters such as transcripts, course registration and degree clearance etc
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan inaugurated the Student Service Center (SSC) at University of Engineering Technology (UET) here Monday. It is a newly established one-stop solution center, equipped with modern technology to facilitate the students in their academic matters such as transcripts, course registration and degree clearance etc.
The Minister Higher Education was received by Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar who apprised him of his vision to facilitate the students on top priority with his student centric approach.
He told that the SSC will be equipped with modern technology to reduce the wait time and well trained staff. The Deans, senior faculty and administration were present on the occasion.
Meena Khan said that promoting engineering education and facilitating the students to the remote areas of KP was a sacred mission of UET Peshawar which was appreciable.
He congratulated Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali and his team for opening up a center aimed to solve the issues of the students through modern technology.
"This initiative aligns with the university's vision of creating a vibrant educational environment that prepares the youth to become leaders, commending the efforts of Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali for his student centric approach,” he added.
While talking to the media, the Minister assured that the Government of KP will soon share the sustainable financial model for the universities so that they get out of financial crisis.
He also asked to promote high standard of engineering education based on the demand of market.
He appreciated the UET Peshawar for an extensive research portfolio and international linkages.
Later, the Vice Chancellor gave a presentation the activities, research portfolio and financial problems faced by the University.
Recent Stories
Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls
PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders
Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step down
Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised
Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pension
Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers
Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commodities
Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child12 minutes ago
-
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage12 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls12 minutes ago
-
PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders5 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised5 minutes ago
-
Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pension5 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers5 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commodities4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs5 minutes ago
-
Suzuki mafia holds control on Bandkhoo, Link Road Abbottabad despite DC orders5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique revi ..4 minutes ago
-
Govt to hold exclusive civil awards ceremony for frontline doctors, paramedics died during COVID-194 minutes ago