Minister For Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan Inaugurates SSC At UET

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan inaugurated the Student Service Center (SSC) at University of Engineering Technology (UET) here Monday. It is a newly established one-stop solution center, equipped with modern technology to facilitate the students in their academic matters such as transcripts, course registration and degree clearance etc.

The Minister Higher Education was received by Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar who apprised him of his vision to facilitate the students on top priority with his student centric approach.

He told that the SSC will be equipped with modern technology to reduce the wait time and well trained staff. The Deans, senior faculty and administration were present on the occasion.

Meena Khan said that promoting engineering education and facilitating the students to the remote areas of KP was a sacred mission of UET Peshawar which was appreciable.

He congratulated Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali and his team for opening up a center aimed to solve the issues of the students through modern technology.

"This initiative aligns with the university's vision of creating a vibrant educational environment that prepares the youth to become leaders, commending the efforts of Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali for his student centric approach,” he added.

While talking to the media, the Minister assured that the Government of KP will soon share the sustainable financial model for the universities so that they get out of financial crisis.

He also asked to promote high standard of engineering education based on the demand of market.

He appreciated the UET Peshawar for an extensive research portfolio and international linkages.

Later, the Vice Chancellor gave a presentation the activities, research portfolio and financial problems faced by the University.

More Stories From Pakistan