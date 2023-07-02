Minister for spirit of sacrifice throughout year not just on Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister Information, Hajj, and Auqaf Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday said that the spirit of sacrifice should be throughout the year and not just on Eid.

He said, "Eid-ul-Azha is an opportunity for the entire Muslim world to celebrate and share happiness collectively." On the contrary, he said, "If we always keep fresh the spirit of eternal self-sacrifice as demonstrated by Hazrat Ibrahim and Ismail (peace be upon them) and follow it in the true sense, then Muslims all over the world can get rid of divisions and become united and develop by leaps and bounds." He was speaking as chief guest at the special Eid show 'De Akhtar Mulghalre' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at the studio of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar FM 92.2.

Secretary Information and Public Relations Mukhtiar Ahmed and station director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Ghulam Hussain Ghazi also participated in this Eid show while Prof Dr Abasin Yousafzai and producer Fitrat Buneri hosted it.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel hailed the innovation and public acceptance of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and said, "The media as a whole can light the candles of hope in society by pulling society and people from the morass of growing anxieties and despair." On a question from Dr Abasin, the minister said, "Eid is not only for children but also for adults." On Eid, he said, "Most of the families get together after a long separation away from their city or homeland, while the pilgrims also return to their homes after the obligation of Hajj and share the joys with each other." The provincial minister said, "The main requirement of Eid-ul-Azha is to help the neighbors, the relatives and the needy in odds and get the pleasure of God as well.

" He said the families of martyrs should also be met and sick friends should be visited for enquiring about their health.

To a question, Barrister Feroze Jamal said, "His government will restore the joys of the people by taking them out of the shock and frustration of the tragic events of May 9 this year." In the same way, the minister said, "His govt will restore the splendor of parks in the cities and provide hundreds of additional entertainment facilities to the people, while we will also focus on character building by lightening the burden of children's books and bags." He said, "Eid-ul-Azha is also a requirement." He said, "We must not break people's hearts but unite them and revive the values of bringing peace in society, modesty and respect and compassion towards the younger ones." He said, "Even then we have many people gathered and happy in a small studio but how many are unhappy in big bungalows." "The only solution to this unrest is to populate our mosques and houses," he added.

Provincial Information Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmad said, "In his Eid message that parents and teachers shall share the joys of students, children, and youth and save them from loneliness as well as bring them into practical life so that their creative capabilities can improve."The Station Director of Radio Pakhtunkhwa thanked the Provincial Minister and Information Secretary for visiting the Broadcasting House and assured that Radio Pakhtunkhwa would continue to entertain the audience with new programs throughout the year apart from Eid."