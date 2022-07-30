UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Newly Constructed Primary School In Kota, Swat

Published July 30, 2022

Minister inaugurates newly constructed primary school in Kota, Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali on Saturday inaugurated newly constructed Government Primary School (GPS) Sadhu Khan in Village Council Kota district Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali on Saturday inaugurated newly constructed Government Primary School (GPS) Sadhu Khan in Village Council Kota district Swat.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony, Dr.

Amjad Ali said that pragmatic steps for the bright future of young generation was need of hour and only way for development and prosperity of the province was to provide modern education system.

He said that the construction of GPS Sadhu Khan had been completed within estimated cost of Rs 25 million, adding he said that since independence, the first school for children was built in Kota, Swat.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that PTI government was giving priority to promoting quality education and it had done historic work for education which was unprecedented in the last 70 years.

