Minister Saeed Lauds Holding Fairs, Exhibitions

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani Wednesday said the events like "Job Fair & Startup Expo" are quite useful as it facilitated the students to acquire a good job after the completion of their education.

He said this while talking to the journalists after attending as chief guest the 'Job Fair & Startup Expo', organised by Iqra University here, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial Minister for Information and Labour expressed hope that with an aim to facilitate and assist their students other universities across the province would also arrange such events regularly.

