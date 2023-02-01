Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, along with his son Syed Babar Ali Nasir visited the shrine of the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and presented a bouquet and offered Fateha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, along with his son Syed Babar Ali Nasir visited the shrine of the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and presented a bouquet and offered Fateha.

Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Administrator Badshahi Masjid Muhammad Ali, and other Auqaf officers also accompanied him.

Later, the Minister also visited Badshahi Mosque. Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir was informed by Administrator Badshahi Masjid Muhammad Ali about the historical nature of the mosque and gave a briefing about the construction and development works on it.

On this occasion, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said, "Badshahi Mosque is our valuable asset." Along with the protection of the Badshahi Mosque at all levels, security arrangements should also be given top priority, he added. He said that suspicious persons should be immediately handed over to law enforcement agencies.