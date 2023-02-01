UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Allama Iqbal's Mausoleum, Offers Fateha

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Minister visits Allama Iqbal's mausoleum, offers Fateha

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, along with his son Syed Babar Ali Nasir visited the shrine of the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and presented a bouquet and offered Fateha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, along with his son Syed Babar Ali Nasir visited the shrine of the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and presented a bouquet and offered Fateha.

Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Administrator Badshahi Masjid Muhammad Ali, and other Auqaf officers also accompanied him.

Later, the Minister also visited Badshahi Mosque. Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir was informed by Administrator Badshahi Masjid Muhammad Ali about the historical nature of the mosque and gave a briefing about the construction and development works on it.

On this occasion, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said, "Badshahi Mosque is our valuable asset." Along with the protection of the Badshahi Mosque at all levels, security arrangements should also be given top priority, he added. He said that suspicious persons should be immediately handed over to law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Nasir Muhammad Ali Babar Ali Mosque All Top

Recent Stories

Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukrai ..

Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukraine Amid US Border Crisis - Sta ..

25 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Fed ..

Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Federal Minister for Interior, Ra ..

26 seconds ago
 Erdogan Says Opposition Helps West by Planning Ins ..

Erdogan Says Opposition Helps West by Planning Inspection of Akkuyu NPP Project

28 seconds ago
 Serbian, Bulgarian Presidents Open Construction of ..

Serbian, Bulgarian Presidents Open Construction of Gas Pipeline to Diversify Sup ..

4 seconds ago
 Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bi ..

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bid to Defeat Al-Shabaab

11 minutes ago
 Records of cooperative housing societies should be ..

Records of cooperative housing societies should be computerized; Sindh Minister ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.