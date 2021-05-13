UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Child Protection Bureau To Celebrate Eid With Children

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Minister visits Child Protection Bureau to celebrate Eid with children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) to celebrate Eid with children.

He visited the bureau on the invitation of Sarah Ahmad, the chairperson of the bureau, who gave briefing to the minister about the working and achievements of the bureau.

Shafqat Mehmood visited hostel and various sections of the institution and met with children besides distributing Eidi and gifts among the children.

The minister said it was great to celebrate Eid with children of the Child Protection Bureau, adding that the bureau was an ideal institution of the Punjab government. He maintained that the bureau was taking effective measures for the protection and welfare of children.

Earlier, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and children welcomed the minister and presented him flowerson his arrival.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.