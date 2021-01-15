Minister visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Friday visited the Land Record Centre here.

He talked to the visiting people there and asked them about the facilities being provided at the centre.

The minister directed the centre administration to solve problems of people on priority basis.

Earlier, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq also visited the Sahulat Bazaar, established near Jinnah Stadium Sialkot here. He inspected fruit and vegetable stalls and checked the prices and quality of commodities including flour and sugar. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made there.

app/ir