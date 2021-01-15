UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Minister visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat Bazaar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Friday visited the Land Record Centre here.

He talked to the visiting people there and asked them about the facilities being provided at the centre.

The minister directed the centre administration to solve problems of people on priority basis.

Earlier, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq also visited the Sahulat Bazaar, established near Jinnah Stadium Sialkot here. He inspected fruit and vegetable stalls and checked the prices and quality of commodities including flour and sugar. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made there.

app/ir

Related Topics

Education Punjab Sialkot Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

26 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

38 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

49 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

1 hour ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.