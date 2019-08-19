Minor among 2 killed, 5 injured in separate road accidents in Sargodha

Two people including a minor boy were killed while five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Phularwan and Shahnikdar police limit

Police said on Monday that a Mandi Bahauddin bound van was enroute to Gujrat road when a recklessly driven car collided with it near Chakian Phularwan.

As a result, Faiq (4) s/o Fayyaz died on the spot while five others including Mudassar, Anees, Arshed, Safdar and Usman suffered multiple injuries.

In another accident, a motorcyclist Shahnawaz of Chak 165/NB was killed after he fell onto the road near Jhammra Morh.

The injured were shifted to RHC Phularwan.

Police have registered cases.