Minor Among 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:18 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Two people including a minor boy were killed while five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Phularwan and Shahnikdar police limits.

Police said on Monday that a Mandi Bahauddin bound van was enroute to Gujrat road when a recklessly driven car collided with it near Chakian Phularwan.

As a result, Faiq (4) s/o Fayyaz died on the spot while five others including Mudassar, Anees, Arshed, Safdar and Usman suffered multiple injuries.

In another accident, a motorcyclist Shahnawaz of Chak 165/NB was killed after he fell onto the road near Jhammra Morh.

The injured were shifted to RHC Phularwan.

Police have registered cases.

