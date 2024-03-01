Open Menu

Minor Boy Killed While Catching Stray Kite

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 08:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A minor boy was killed during a road mishap when he was attempting to catch a stray kite in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that 12-year-old Musa was reportedly trying to catch a stray kite near Y-Block Madina Town when he accidentally struck against a rickshaw.

As a result, the ill-fated boy received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. The police took rickshaw driver into custody for investigation, he added.

