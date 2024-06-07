Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Audit District Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Punjab govt to audit district health authorities

The Punjab government has announced a comprehensive audit of health authorities across all districts, targeting improvements in vaccination coverage and accountability in healthcare services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has announced a comprehensive audit of health authorities across all districts, targeting improvements in vaccination coverage and accountability in healthcare services. Sources in the health department confirmed on Friday that instructions have been issued to Secretary of Health Punjab to initiate this audit.

The decision comes in response to declining vaccination rates, which plummeted from over 90 per cent in 2017 to 68 per cent in 2023. As part of the audit, the Health Department has demanded a five-year record of vaccination coverage from all districts. The review will also focus on identifying and suspending officers from districts exhibiting the poorest performance.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the government's commitment to accountability, stating, “We have decided to conduct a thorough audit and hold employees accountable for their performance. This is crucial for restoring the effectiveness of our health programs and ensuring public trust.”

Additionally, lists of staff members who failed to perform their duties over the past five years have been requested to facilitate further actions against those responsible for the decline. The audit aims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of health services throughout Punjab.

