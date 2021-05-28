UrduPoint.com
Minor Killed While Crossing Railway Track

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Minor killed while crossing railway track

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A seven-year-old girl was crushed under the wheels of a train while crossing the railway track in Bhoi Asal near here.

Police said on Friday Amna (7), daughter of Salamat Ansari, a resident of Railway Colony, Bhoi Asal, was crossing the railway line when she was hit by a moving train, coming from Karachi.

As a result, she sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

Upon receiving the information, the post in-charge Bhoi Asal Tassaduq Hussain, along with police personnel, reached the spot, and took the body into custody, and handed it to the heirs after legal formalities.

