Minor killed,seven injured in separate traffic accidents

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A minor girl was killed,while seven others including three women,three children suffered injuries in separate road accidents at highway.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson here on Wednesday, a rickshaw turned turtle near 11/1AL rail track,Renala Khurd due to tyre burst.As a result,three women and a children sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to DHQ hospital after providing them first aid.

In another incident, a speeding ambulance hit a motorcyclist at Okara bypass.Consequently,5-year-old girl riding on two-wheeler sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,while three others children suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to DHQ South city hospital.

The victim was identified as Aliza Dakhtar Fareed,r/o 552L Rehan Kot,said Rescue-spokesperson.