Minorities in Hindutva-turned India facing growing threat: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Turning from being a secular to Hindutva country under RSS-BJP nexus, India has become a great threat to its minorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, political experts and analysts while commenting on the inauguration of Ram Temple, built on the debris of centuries old Babri Masjid, by none other than the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that minorities are persecuted psychologically, physically and economically in India.

The persecution of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and other low-caste Hindus has increased manifold under state patronage and they are facing systematic oppression at the hands of Hindutva establishment and its political faces in India.

BJP rule as violence, intimidation and harassment against minorities have become the order of the day, they added.

“The rising attacks on minorities in Manipur, Punjab, Jharkhand, Utter Pradesh, Assam, Madiya Pradesh and other BJP ruled states have unmasked the true face of the world’s so-called largest democracy,” said experts.

Minorities are living in a perpetual state of fear due to the discriminatory policies of the Modi-led fascist Indian government. The RSS-backed Modi is on a mission to purge India of its minorities, they added.

They urged the world to take notice of the plight of minorities in India and the global community should act to ensure basic human rights to the Indian minorities.