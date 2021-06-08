UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miscreants Behind Bahria Town Violence: Shabir Qaimkhani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

Miscreants behind Bahria Town violence: Shabir Qaimkhani

Pak Sarzameen Party's vice chairman and former provincial Minister Shabir Ahmed Qaimkhani on Tuesday said his party had rejected ethnic politics and consider Bahria Town incident an act of violence committed by miscreants

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pak Sarzameen Party's vice chairman and former provincial Minister Shabir Ahmed Qaimkhani on Tuesday said his party had rejected ethnic politics and consider Bahria Town incident an act of violence committed by miscreants.

PSP is neither with Malik Riaz nor with nationalists but our hearts beat with the oppressed people of Sindh, Shabir Qaimkhani addressed the press conference and said Bahria Town incident was not an ethnic.

Qaimkhani said provincial government of Pakistan Peoples party was involved in corruption since last 14 years and it had destroyed infrastructure of the province.

He said PSP had buried the politics of hatred and Sindh is our mother land where all people were living with peace, harmony and brotherhood.

PSP leader said Hesco's unannounced load-shedding had made the lives of people of urban areas and his party would raise voice against all injustices meted out against the citizens.

Qaimkhani said HDA and Wasa had failed to deliver while funds allocated for rehabilitation of the system had been usurped by government functionaries and people were left alone without basic amenities like water supply and sewerage facilities.

PSP leaders Nadeem Qazi, Rizwan Gadi and others were also present during press conference.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Water Malik Riaz All Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

14 minutes ago

Claims That Russia Uses Energy Cooperation With EU ..

8 seconds ago

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested

9 seconds ago

9 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Thar ..

11 seconds ago

EU, US Will Work Together on Sanctions Against Hum ..

15 seconds ago

Colonial Pipeline CEO Admits Data Stolen in Ransom ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.