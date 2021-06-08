Miscreants behind Bahria Town violence: Shabir Qaimkhani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pak Sarzameen Party's vice chairman and former provincial Minister Shabir Ahmed Qaimkhani on Tuesday said his party had rejected ethnic politics and consider Bahria Town incident an act of violence committed by miscreants.

PSP is neither with Malik Riaz nor with nationalists but our hearts beat with the oppressed people of Sindh, Shabir Qaimkhani addressed the press conference and said Bahria Town incident was not an ethnic.

Qaimkhani said provincial government of Pakistan Peoples party was involved in corruption since last 14 years and it had destroyed infrastructure of the province.

He said PSP had buried the politics of hatred and Sindh is our mother land where all people were living with peace, harmony and brotherhood.

PSP leader said Hesco's unannounced load-shedding had made the lives of people of urban areas and his party would raise voice against all injustices meted out against the citizens.

Qaimkhani said HDA and Wasa had failed to deliver while funds allocated for rehabilitation of the system had been usurped by government functionaries and people were left alone without basic amenities like water supply and sewerage facilities.

PSP leaders Nadeem Qazi, Rizwan Gadi and others were also present during press conference.