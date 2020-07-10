UrduPoint.com
MNSUA, Hatchery Sings MoU For Finer Fish Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:01 AM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and a private fish hatchery singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for finer production of fish besides paid and unpaid internship for students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and a private fish hatchery singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for finer production of fish besides paid and unpaid internship for students.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, Assistant Professor Fisheries &Aquaculture and Project Director Hira Javid and CEO Tawakal Fish Farm& Hatchery, Javid Iqbal inked the MoU.

It is aimed at taking practical steps to enhance the production of fish in South Punjab in addition to an opportunity for students to join it for internship for learning.

Chairman Fisheries and Aquaculture Deptt, Dr Asif Raza, Azhar Khan and others attended the ceremony.

