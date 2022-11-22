UrduPoint.com

MNSUA Holds Training Session On Solar Thermal Energy, Industrial Dryer

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Agro-Industrial Engineering department organized a training session to apprise students of solar thermal energy, operations and care of industrial dryers.

Speaking at the training session Engineering dept Coordinator, Engineer Farrukh Ahsaan said that solar energy was being used in agriculture across the world.

Dr Shazia Hanif introduced a locally made drawing system and sensitized students about the importance of solar drawing in the modern world.

She underlined the need for food security and how to use solar dryer technology to lessen the growing shortage of food because it was a cheap and practical methodology.

Mukhtiar Mujhaid and Raesha gave training to the students about the operations and maintenance of the dryer and gave them hands-on training.

Dr Tanvir, HoD Agro-Industrial Engineering dept, Dr Sarfraz Hashim, Dr. Mohsin, and a good number of students were present.

