Mohmand admin returns tourists from Palai dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The district administration of Mohmand Tribal district Tuesday returned a large numbers of tourists from Palai dam and Yousaf Baba resorts at Tehsil Prang Ghar on the third day of Eidul Fitr.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Lower Mohmand along with Tehsildar Prang Ghar took strict action against presence of a large number of tourists at Yousuf Baba and Palai dam resorts in Tehsil Prang Ghar.

The officials visited the said tourists resorts and returned a large numbers of tourists in the wake of COVID-19 protection measures.

They said ban on entry of tourists were still enforced and strict action would be taken against violators.