UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohmand Admin Returns Tourists From Palai Dam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Mohmand admin returns tourists from Palai dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The district administration of Mohmand Tribal district Tuesday returned a large numbers of tourists from Palai dam and Yousaf Baba resorts at Tehsil Prang Ghar on the third day of Eidul Fitr.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Lower Mohmand along with Tehsildar Prang Ghar took strict action against presence of a large number of tourists at Yousuf Baba and Palai dam resorts in Tehsil Prang Ghar.

The officials visited the said tourists resorts and returned a large numbers of tourists in the wake of COVID-19 protection measures.

They said ban on entry of tourists were still enforced and strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Dam From

Recent Stories

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

4 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.