More trees needed to make environment more human-friendly: DG KDA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has said that more trees need to be planted to improve the environment and make it more human friendly.

He was addressing in a ceremony organized by KDA's Labour Union (CBA), at the Kidney Hill Park here, said a statement on Sunday.

He said Ahmed Ali was a devoted officer of KDA and the Kidney Hill Park is named after him in recognition of his commendable services.

He said Kidney Hill Park which is built on the 62 acres of land was handed over to the KMC by the KDA in 1974.

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said renovation and beautification of the park was started in the light of the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2019, and it has been achieved in a short period of time due to the hard work of various departments of the KDA. About 30,000 saplings and trees are planted in the park, he added.

Rare plants and trees, are a great gift from the Sindh government for the citizens of Karachi, he added.

He said that planting and nurturing such a large number of trees in the mountainous area was a difficult task, but we succeeded due hard work.

Dr. Saif said that they are proud that they raised our National Flag at the top of Ahmed Ali Kidney Hill Park which is an honor for all of us.

Chairman KDA Labour Union (CBA) Abdul Mateen Sheikh while addressing the occasion lauded the services of Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman for betterment of the Karachi and KDA.

"We should all encourage qualified and honest officers as they are our valuable asset", he added.

On this occasion, Mateen Sheikh also announced to give grant of 1,000 plants for Ahmed Ali Kidney Hill Park.

Later, Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman was presented gifts and bouquets while former staffers of the KDA were presented bouquets.