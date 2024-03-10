Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Sadar Burewala police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession on Sunday.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Esa Khan Sukhera, the Sadar police under the supervision of DSP Zaffar Iqbal Dogar launched a crackdown against thieves involved in stealing motorcycles.
The police busted a notorious gang and arrested two of its members; Tanvir Ahmed and Zahid Hussain.
The police also recovered seven stolen motorcycles worth over Rs one million from their possession, however, further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.
APP/aaj/thh
1738 hrs
