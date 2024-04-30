Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang held

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The City police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycles theft, here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, Naeem and Nauman were involved in motorcycles snatching and theft in different areas.

The police also recovered six motorcycles from the accused.

SP Investigation Farhan Aslam said that the recovered motorcycles would be handed over to original owners after adopting legal procedures.

He congratulated the SHO City Police station and his team for their excellent performance.

