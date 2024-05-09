Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 12:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Satiana police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Satiana Adda.
As a result, a motorcyclist Muhammad Zahid (50) resident of Chak 36-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary of Rural Health Center (RHC) Satiana while the police started investigation, he added.
