Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that the chief Jamiat Ulema-e islam (F) Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had been enjoying the power corridor as coalition partner of previous governments for his personal interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said if the present government offer him a power in the parliament, he would not lead the Azadi March and added the JUI-F just wanted to get benefits from the government nothing else.

He said in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Prime Minister Imran Khan played his role as the ambassador of the Muslims and Kashmir.

Senator said, there was no harm to hold peaceful protest demonstration but anyone found involved in creating in law and order situation the action would be taken against such elements, he added.

He said the aimless mission of Moulana would not resolve any issue.

To a question about PTI popularity graph in the current scenario he said popularity graph of Imran Khan among the masses was rising day by day.

He said the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan has controlled the current deficit and safe the country from bankruptcy.