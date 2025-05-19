Open Menu

MPA Hidayatur Rehman Meets With DG, GDA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 11:22 PM

MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Gwadar, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman met with Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Saifullah Khetran at his office on Monday

During the meeting, various development projects underway under GDA were discussed in detail.

The Director General informed the MPA Gwadar about the progress and quality of the ongoing projects under GDA,

especially the public welfare ongoing projects under the "Old Town Rehabilitation Project", which are directly benefiting the local people due to their timely and quality completion.

Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman expressed satisfaction over these projects and said that the efforts of GDA are significantly improving the beauty and infrastructure of old town and it could be hoped that the ongoing projects would reach completion soon.

The meeting also discussed the development projects proposed for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, in which it was emphasized to include especially those areas where drainage and sewerage systems are very important.

They agreed to finalize these projects and send them to the concerned authorities for approval.

Chief Engineer GDA Haji Syed Muhammad was also present on the occasion.

