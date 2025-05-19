The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi meets ACP president

Open Menu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, visited Arts council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) on Monday and met with President Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

The minister was briefed about the achievements, various ongoing projects and plans.

On the occasion, the Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said that his ministry will work with the ACP to promote cultural activities and in this regard, we also intend to create a new institution whose offices will be opened across the country.

He praised Ahmed Shah for his continued work and said the activities of ACP Karachi are undoubtedly commendable.

After the meeting, the Federal Minister visited different sections of ACP.

