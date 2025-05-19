Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including core issue of Kashmir: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that we bow our heads in gratitude to Allah the Almighty for granting the Pakistani Armed Forces a remarkable victory in Operation “Banyan Marsous”

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that we bow our heads in gratitude to Allah the Almighty for granting the Pakistani Armed Forces a remarkable victory in Operation “Banyan Marsous”.

While addressing a ceremony hosted in his honor here on Monday by a former President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the President said that the the recent clash between Pakistan and India was a battle of truth against falsehood, where Pakistan Army not only defeated the enemy ten times bigger in terms of numbers but also crushed its war madness and arrogance.

"We owe this victory to our great martyrs who shed their blood to protect the territorial sovereignty of the homeland", he remarked.

"The glorious victory in Operation Banyan Marsous stands out as a vivid manifestation of bravery, courage and professionalism with which the armed forces fought", the president remarked.

He said that the entire Kashmiri and Pakistani nation was proud of the historic victory.

"We will celebrate a week of gratitude in Azad Kashmir to mark the historic feat", he added.

The president also stressed the need for holding tripartite talks and associating the Kashmiri leadership in the decision making process to find out a durable solution to the lingering dispute, which, he said, was the bone of contention between the two countries.

Terming the US President Donald Trump's mediation offer as a positive development, Barrister Chaudhry said that Trump's offer to meditate on Kashmir has yet again brought global spotlight to this burning issue.

War, he said, was no solution to the challenges faced by India and Pakistan. Dialogue, he reiterated, was the only way forward to resolve all issues including the core issue of Kashmir that continues to bedevil the relationship between the two countries.

The function was attended by Chairman District Council, Mayor of Mirpur, President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others.

