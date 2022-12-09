MPAs meet CM

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Afzal and Ehsanul Haq met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday to discuss the prevailing political situation and development projects of Bahawalpur.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Afzal and Ehsanul Haq met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday to discuss the prevailing political situation and development projects of Bahawalpur.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that countless steps had been taken for public welfare and added that every step was taken to give relief to masses.