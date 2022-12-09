UrduPoint.com

MPAs Meet CM

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 08:30 PM

MPAs meet CM

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Afzal and Ehsanul Haq met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday to discuss the prevailing political situation and development projects of Bahawalpur.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that countless steps had been taken for public welfare and added that every step was taken to give relief to masses.

