MQM-P Organizes Rally To Express Solidarity With Palestinians

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organized a rally here on Sunday to express solidarity with Palestinians and to condemn the brutal war mongering of Israel.

Speaking on the occasion, the party's senior deputy convener, Syed Mutafa Kamal, observed that despite all their political differences, the people of Pakistan unflinchingly support their Palestinian brothers and sisters as they face savage attacks by Israel.

"The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said Muslims are like one body of a person," he said to underline the significance of unity among Muslims. He deplored that unarmed Palestinians, even children, women, and elderly persons, were being killed with impunity by Israel as the global community watched with no remorse.

"There is no water or electricity, and even the hospitals are being bombed," he bemoaned. Kamal warned that if the Muslim Ummah and the organizations championing human rights did not play their part, the cruelty of Israel would not stop.

He praised Palestinians for sacrificing their lives to protect Baitul Muqadas, where he said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had led Namaz, which was offered by all the prophets.

"This is a trial for the victims and the oppressors," he believed. "On the day of the judgment, the Almighty will ask Muslims what they did to help their fellow Muslims facing inhuman persecution," he added.

The MQM-P's leader said his party tried to unite the political leaders from all political and religious parties to send a united message from Pakistan that the nation stood in solidarity with Palestinians and that all condemn Israeli attacks.

Pakistan's Sunni Tehreek's Abdi Qadri, Jamaat-e-Ulema's Fazl's Molana Taj Muhammad Nahiyon, Allama Haider Abbass Zaidi, Allama Muhammad Ali Jarwar, Rafique Magsi, and others also addressed the rally. The rally started at Haider Chowk and ended outside the Hyderabad Press Club.

