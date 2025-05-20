Open Menu

MQM-Pakistan Greets Syed Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:35 PM

MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

Chairman of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chairman of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

In his statement on Tuesday, Dr. Siddiqui said that under Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership, the Pakistan Armed Forces not only gave a befitting response to India on the battlefield but also demonstrated remarkable strategic acumen in psychological warfare, reinforcing Pakistan’s defense capabilities to an unshakable level.

He added that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s wisdom, courage, and leadership have made the entire nation proud.

The MQM-P Chairman further stated that the rank of Field Marshal is a recognition of Syed Asim Munir’s exceptional services, loyalty, and tireless efforts for the nation and the country, making it a matter of immense pride for both the armed forces and the people of Pakistan.

Expressing his best wishes, Dr. Siddiqui hoped that under Field Marshal Munir’s command, Pakistan would continue to progress and that all nefarious intentions of the enemies would be thwarted.

