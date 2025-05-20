Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila has sentenced a drug peddler to nine years in prison on Tuesday for smuggling 2.5 kilograms of hashish.

According to APP correspondent, the court found Sajid guilty of selling drugs and awarded him a nine-year prison sentence, along with a fine of Rs 80,000.

The public prosecutor presented evidence that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the court accepted this evidence as proof of his guilt.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused will have to face an additional six months in jail.

The convict was sent to Rawalpindi Central Jail to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

The verdict highlights the judiciary's commitment to tackling the menace of narcotics in the region.

