Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Smuggling Hashish In Taxila

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila has sentenced a drug peddler to nine years in prison on Tuesday for smuggling 2.5 kilograms of hashish

WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila has sentenced a drug peddler to nine years in prison on Tuesday for smuggling 2.5 kilograms of hashish.

According to APP correspondent, the court found Sajid guilty of selling drugs and awarded him a nine-year prison sentence, along with a fine of Rs 80,000.

The public prosecutor presented evidence that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the court accepted this evidence as proof of his guilt.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused will have to face an additional six months in jail.

The convict was sent to Rawalpindi Central Jail to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

The verdict highlights the judiciary's commitment to tackling the menace of narcotics in the region.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his prom ..

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

19 minutes ago
 Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaug ..

Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..

19 minutes ago
 Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s ..

Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..

19 minutes ago
 Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address h ..

Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..

20 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb K ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum

20 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for sm ..

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila

59 seconds ago
MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

1 minute ago
 Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police inf ..

Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police informant

1 minute ago
 Quetta Administration declares several roads as No ..

Quetta Administration declares several roads as No-Parking, No-Cart zones to eas ..

1 minute ago
 ADCG for swift issuance of social security card to ..

ADCG for swift issuance of social security card to kiln labourers

1 minute ago
 Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

22 minutes ago
 Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal mani ..

Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan