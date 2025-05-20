Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police informant

A young man was shot dead in the Yaray Wali area within the jurisdiction of Khairpur Sadat Police Station, Alipur Tehsil, allegedly over suspicion of being a police informant

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A young man was shot dead in the Yaray Wali area within the jurisdiction of Khairpur Sadat Police Station, Alipur Tehsil, allegedly over suspicion of being a police informant.

According to police, the suspect Shahid Kumhar, along with an accomplice, opened fire on a youth identified as Nadeem Kumhar, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the assailants believed that Nadeem had informed police about their associates, Shaukat Kumhar and Zafar Kumhar, who were killed in a police encounter in Karachi. The deceased suspects were reportedly wanted in several criminal cases.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Seetpur Police Station has registered a case and initiated a search operation to apprehend the culprits. The SHO expressed confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.