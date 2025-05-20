Youth Shot Dead Over Suspicion Of Being Police Informant
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:35 PM
A young man was shot dead in the Yaray Wali area within the jurisdiction of Khairpur Sadat Police Station, Alipur Tehsil, allegedly over suspicion of being a police informant
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A young man was shot dead in the Yaray Wali area within the jurisdiction of Khairpur Sadat Police Station, Alipur Tehsil, allegedly over suspicion of being a police informant.
According to police, the suspect Shahid Kumhar, along with an accomplice, opened fire on a youth identified as Nadeem Kumhar, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.
Initial investigations suggest the assailants believed that Nadeem had informed police about their associates, Shaukat Kumhar and Zafar Kumhar, who were killed in a police encounter in Karachi. The deceased suspects were reportedly wanted in several criminal cases.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Seetpur Police Station has registered a case and initiated a search operation to apprehend the culprits. The SHO expressed confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila
MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police informant
Quetta Administration declares several roads as No-Parking, No-Cart zones to eas ..
ADCG for swift issuance of social security card to kiln labourers
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal20 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir20 minutes ago
-
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed20 minutes ago
-
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held20 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum20 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila2 minutes ago
-
MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal2 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police informant2 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration declares several roads as No-Parking, No-Cart zones to ease congestion2 minutes ago
-
ADCG for swift issuance of social security card to kiln labourers2 minutes ago
-
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents23 minutes ago
-
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust in his leadership: R ..23 minutes ago