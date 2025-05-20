Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Welcomes Trump’s Mediation Offer To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcomes Trump’s mediation offer to help resolve Kashmir dispute

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has commended the exceptional professionalism and combat skills the Pakistan demonstrated during the operation Bunyan al Marsous that compelled India to seek a ceasefire

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has commended the exceptional professionalism and combat skills the Pakistan demonstrated during the operation Bunyan al Marsous that compelled India to seek a ceasefire.

He was talking to President Pakistan Muslim League (N) AJK Chapter Shah Ghulam Qadir who called on him at the AJK House in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday, reported by President office spokesman.

Both the leaders discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest with particular focus on Pakistan's historic victory against India and its lasting impacts on the region's geopolitical landscape.

Condemning India's naked aggression, the AJK President said that the Indian attacks have resulted in the killing of innocent civilians.

Barrister Chaudhry welcomed the US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

He stressed on holding tripartite talks and including Kashmiri leadership in the decision making process, which he said was imperative to find out a durable solution to the Kashmir problem.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected ..

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

2 minutes ago
 Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; ..

Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..

2 minutes ago
 Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik

Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..

2 minutes ago
 IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: N ..

IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan

3 minutes ago
 CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his prom ..

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

23 minutes ago
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaug ..

Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..

23 minutes ago
 Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s ..

Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..

23 minutes ago
 Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address h ..

Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..

24 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb K ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum

24 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for sm ..

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila

5 minutes ago
 MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir