Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Welcomes Trump’s Mediation Offer To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has commended the exceptional professionalism and combat skills the Pakistan demonstrated during the operation Bunyan al Marsous that compelled India to seek a ceasefire
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has commended the exceptional professionalism and combat skills the Pakistan demonstrated during the operation Bunyan al Marsous that compelled India to seek a ceasefire.
He was talking to President Pakistan Muslim League (N) AJK Chapter Shah Ghulam Qadir who called on him at the AJK House in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday, reported by President office spokesman.
Both the leaders discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest with particular focus on Pakistan's historic victory against India and its lasting impacts on the region's geopolitical landscape.
Condemning India's naked aggression, the AJK President said that the Indian attacks have resulted in the killing of innocent civilians.
Barrister Chaudhry welcomed the US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer to help resolve the Kashmir issue.
He stressed on holding tripartite talks and including Kashmiri leadership in the decision making process, which he said was imperative to find out a durable solution to the Kashmir problem.
