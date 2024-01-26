Open Menu

MQM-Pakistan Supports Independent Candidate For NA 211 And NA 212 Syed Ali Nawaz Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM

MQM-Pakistan supports independent candidate for NA 211 and NA 212 Syed Ali Nawaz Shah

Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, the independent candidate for NA 211 and NA 212, Mir Janullah Talpur, the GDA candidate for PS 47, and MQM Pakistan on Friday visited the residence of PS 45 candidate Dr. Zafar Kamali

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, the independent candidate for NA 211 and NA 212, Mir Janullah Talpur, the GDA candidate for PS 47, and MQM Pakistan on Friday visited the residence of PS 45 candidate Dr. Zafar Kamali.

MQM-Pakistan declared its support for Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, independent candidate Syed Shuja Muhammad Shah on PS-46 and GDA candidate Mir Janullah Talpur on PS-47.

On PS 45, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah declared his unwavering support for Dr. Zafar Kamali, the candidate for MQM Pakistan. Afaq Ahmed Khan, the MQ Pakistan's NA 211 candidate, withdrew in favor of independent Syed Ali Nawaz Shah.

